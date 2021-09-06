Upstairs by Tom Shepherd

A new restaurant will open in Lichfield next month.

Chef Tom Shepherd, who has previously headed up a number of leading restaurants across the country, will open Upstairs by Tom Shepherd on 8th October.

It will serve modern British dishes based around seasonal ingredients with subtle influences from Japan and East Asia.

A tasting menu is £62 for five courses and £77 for seven.

The restaurant will be located on Bore Street and also feature a three-course lunch menu from Thursday to Saturday featuring dishes such as Israeli couscous and leek and Creedy Carver chicken with sweetcorn.

A spokesperson said:

“An acclaimed and decorated chef, Tom has experience heading up kitchens at some of the best restaurants in the UK, most recently at Adam’s restaurant in Birmingham where he successfully retained the restaurant’s Michelin star and three AA rosettes during his time as head chef. “His previous experience includes time spent as a development chef at the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Sat Bains, as well as two-Michelin-starred The Latymer, under Michael Wigmore, and The Samling. “After departing Adam’s in 2019, Tom ran the successful Dine at Home with Tom Shepherd as he negotiated the Covid-19 pandemic with a highly-thought-of meal kit service which featured a weekly changing, seasonal three-course menu delivered direct to diners’ doors.” Upstairs by Tom Shepherd spokesperson

For more details about reservations, visit the restaurant website.