A councillor has called for an explanation about why postal services in Lichfield and Burntwood are being hit by delays.

A number of residents have reported issues with delayed deliveries in recent months.

Royal Mail has stated that it aims to deliver mail at least every other day unless in exceptional circumstances where offices are “severely affected by absence levels”.

But the issue of delays to postal services was raised at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council earlier this week.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the council, was asked whether the authority would approach the Royal Mail to seek reassurances amid concerns urgent post could be being held up.

She said:

Cllr Sue Woodward

“Although this is beyond our direct control as a town council, any issue of concern to our residents is a concern for us as their representatives. “I had local residents report this to me earlier in the year and was told by Royal Mail that although Covid was having an impact on the availability of postal workers, they would try to ensure their delivery targets would still be met even if deliveries might be later than normal. “We appreciate that Covid and self-isolation is still having an impact on postal services but the Royal Mail maintains that, even in circumstances where absence levels are exceptionally high, they will still aim to deliver at least every other day. “While we can understand these pressures and need to be realistic about what can and can’t be done, this doesn’t seem to be happening in lots of areas in Burntwood or more widely. “I shall therefore be making further enquiries with Royal Mail about what’s happening and what is being done to address current problems.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Some residents have reported letters taking more than two weeks to turn up.

Cllr Woodward said people deserved to be told if services were being affected rather than having to wait to see if post turned up.

“It was reported by Royal Mail that there are no exceptions to their stated delivery aims but that doesn’t seem to be what many people are experiencing and we need some honesty from Royal Mail on this.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.