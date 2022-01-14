Protesters campaigning against drones used by Israel have again targeted a factory in Shenstone.

The UAV Engines site in Shenstone. Picture: Google Streetview

The Palestine Action group say UAV Engines on Lynn Lane is integral to the manufacture of parts for Elbit’s technology.

Activists breached security at the Shenstone site at around 11am this morning (14th January).

Slogans were daubed on the walls of the factory by protesters.

A spokeperson said:

“Aiming to disrupt operations at the site, activists have covered the factory in painted slogans. “The site has been targeted as part of an ongoing campaign of direct action against Elbit Systems, which is Israel’s largest private arms manufacturer, and which has produced 85% of the drones in Israel’s fleet. “The UAV Engines factory produces the engines and components for Elbit’s Hermes drone. It also produces for Elbit’s Watchkeeper drones, which are sold to the British military and border forces to surveil migrants and conduct imperialist military interventions abroad. “Action has been taken in solidarity with all Palestinian political prisoners.” Palestine Action Group spokesperson

The group said one of its members was arrested.

It is the latest incident at the Shenstone site, with protesters taking to the rooftops in previous visits to the factory.