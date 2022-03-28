The roadside area where a man has been living in a tent. Picture: Google Streetview

A homeless man living in a tent on a roadside in Lichfield faces being evicted.

Staffordshire County Council confirmed it had started proceedings against the individual who has set up camp off the island between the A51 and A515.

Signs have been put up in the area informing him of the decision.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Keeping our roads safe is a priority and our roads continue to be amongst the safest in the country. “This is a busy section of road and to protect his and road users safety we have started proceedings to have him moved on. “We continue to work closely with Lichfield District Council who can support him to find alternative accommodation.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Sources have told Lichfield Live that the man has previously been issued with warning letters and had refused offers of places at temporary accommodation in Tamworth.