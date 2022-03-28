A homeless man living in a tent on a roadside in Lichfield faces being evicted.
Staffordshire County Council confirmed it had started proceedings against the individual who has set up camp off the island between the A51 and A515.
Signs have been put up in the area informing him of the decision.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Keeping our roads safe is a priority and our roads continue to be amongst the safest in the country.
“This is a busy section of road and to protect his and road users safety we have started proceedings to have him moved on.
“We continue to work closely with Lichfield District Council who can support him to find alternative accommodation.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Sources have told Lichfield Live that the man has previously been issued with warning letters and had refused offers of places at temporary accommodation in Tamworth.
So are the council going to get him a home and benefits as it seems to me he has no choice !!! Do gooders again. Keeping our roads safe !!! That’s a joke..
Maybe the Government will pay someone £350 a week/month (can’t recall) to house him in a spare room in their home. Mrm!
Yeah – I laughed out loud to the “keeping roads safe” bit too….!!!!!
The roads in and around Lichfield are quite simply awful. Always congested and permanent roadworks….
He is of no trouble to anybody.
He has his own money & is self sufficient.
He has been offered accomodation, but is happy living in the outdoors.
If these ‘Do Gooders’ get there way, he will just move on.
He has been there since last June & is known in Lichfield & Rugeley.
He is a Christian Man who reads the bible every day, he is totally against any sort of drug use.
He has become a friend of ours, whom we trust & respect & vice versa.
Please, just leave hime alone.
Maybe Councillor A. Yeates could sort – I mean he’s always going on about how well his portfolio is doing with regards the homeless! Instead of going on about Jasper Carrot pull your finger out, do what you’re paid to deal with and help this homeless man out
Shame on you, unless you are gount to give him a home. He’s out of view, causing no bother and never a danger to traffic. Just the council and powers that be sticking their noses in. Moving him along won’t solve the issue, maybe help him instead!
This tell you literally everything you need to know about local councils.
Local councillor who misappropriated council funds, faced no police action and was investigated in private – behind closed doors.
Local man who chooses to live in a tent, harming and bothering nobody – is evicted.
Staffordshire local politics is rotten to the core.
