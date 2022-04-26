A councillor has welcomed news that households across Lichfield and Burntwood will begin to get their £150 council tax rebate – but says more still needs to be done to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Lichfield District Council is expecting to make the first of the one-off £150 payments to eligible households this week.

The money is designed to help people hit by rises to energy bills and other household costs.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour member for Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said he was pleased to see people beginning to receive their payments – but he said easing the financial pain would require much greater action from Government.

Cllr Dave Robertson

“With inflation out of control and the cost of living crisis really starting to bite, I am glad that the council is moving quickly on this payment. “While it is always important to recognise and support the Government when it is getting something right, this rebate will not go far enough. “The council tax increase alone will eat up between a quarter and a third of this rebate, before you even consider the rise in national insurance or price increases of food, fuel and energy. “What we really need is the Government to get a grip on the cost of living crisis and introduce a emergency budget which includes a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas companies and provides real help for people who are really struggling at the moment.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

A spokesperson for the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the £150 rebate would help mitigate council tax increases.