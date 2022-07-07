Boris Johnson has been described as a visionary who will be hard to replace by Lichfield’s MP.
A wave of Ministerial and Cabinet resignations have led to the decision by the Prime Minister to step down.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has continued to back Mr Johnson, but admitted his position had now become “untenable”.
“I regret that Boris Johnson has had to stand down.
“He had my support to the very end, but with so many resignations from the Government and the haemorrhaging of confidence in him from within the wider Conservative Parliamentary Party, I can understand that he felt his position had become untenable.
“Boris is a visionary and I have no doubt that without him we would not have achieved Brexit, initiated the very first Covid public vaccine programme in the world, or been the very first country to supply arms to Ukraine ahead of the Russian invasion.
“He has never been frightened of making tough and bold decisions.
“He will be hard to replace.”Michael Fabricant
The Prime Minister is expected to stay on in the role until a replacement is appointed later this year.
Mr Fabricant said he hoped the transition would be a smooth one.
“Boris Johnson is right to remain as Prime Minister until a successor is found – both the Labour and Conservative parties have done this in the past and I am sure that the ministerial vacancies that currently exist will now soon be filled.
“I hope that whoever replaces Boris as Prime Minister will share his vision for this country as a sovereign and independent nation while protecting the poor and encouraging wealth creation.
“Over the next couple of weeks, the Parliamentary Party will have to whittle down a list of names of those who wish to be the next Prime Minister. The top two names will then be forwarded to all long-standing party members for them to make a choice and a new Prime Minister will be chosen by October when the Conservative Party Conference will be held in Birmingham.
“I hope that the transition will be smooth and without rancour. It’s important that the country now moves on from this turbulent period.”Michael Fabricant
He is a liar and the only way he got brexit done was to lie to the Queen and make an oven ready deal which was ‘something no British prime minister could ever do’. It is so rubbish and unworkable he is trying to undo it.
He is no visionary he bought water cannons in London and they were illegal.
He should go today he’s done enough damage to this country already. And you should follow right behind him.
Fabo would follow Boris down a sewer, in fact he already has, Boris has been the worst PM this country has had and Lichfield has the worst MP it could have. We need an election so that Lichfield and neighbouring Tamworth can have decent upstanding man or woman as their MPs
LOL.
Just go, Michael. Follow your hero and GTFO.
A visionary? Do us a favour. MF does have a problem now though. Who is he going to toady up to now?
Who would have thought that our local representative of parliament managed to bring down the PM
Just listened to Boris’ resignation speech, what a load of c**p, blaming the herd instinct! Nothing is or ever has been his fault!! he just doesn’t understand right from wrong. No moral compass. Yes you have a big mandate….but lying to get it, and that’s why Boris is going…he cannot stop lying.
The biggest load of lies we’ve heard, started with Brexit and finished with Pincher.
Fabricant what planet are you on? Just go and crawl under the nearest rock. Time you and Pincher resigned.
I was switching TV channels and saw you on on GB news, you looked so silly yesterday stroking your ‘hair’ and getting so animated about Boris…we thought you had been ‘inhaling/drinking’.
Please spare us anymore posts from this idiotic MP…he certainly does not represent what the people of Lichfield deserve.
It’s interesting that Michael so diligently followed to the bitter end. More cerebral individuals saw what was coming and did the decent thing – for the sake of their own integrity AND to reflect their constituents’ feelings.
Michael Fabricant did not consider either of these two things worthwhile. His continued support for Pincher (and even making excuses) will hopefully not be forgotten any time soon.
Michael has monumentally let Lichfield die down, and he should now go.
Utter deluded pathetic rubbish. Johnson had no vision of anything other than his own ego.
Boris is a compulsive liar who refused to accept that his goose was cooked. He should have gone weeks ago. As for sorting coving it was the scientists and the NHS who sorted covid out. All Boris and his cabinet cronies sorted out was to release patients back into care homes with no testing and to give contracts to friends worth 14 Billion ponds for PPE which proved to be useless. If you call that visionary then good luck to you. As for Fabricant, he is not fit to be an MP he is in his own little bubble like so many of the other tories. As for Zahawi he could not even get the number of covid tests carried out right when asked. He quoted the maximum possible number of tests as the number of tests carried out rather than the actual number of tests carried out. Never mind there was only about 200,000 difference. Peter Bone is another one, what a load of drivel he came out with last night, let’s hope that he gets the boot at the next election along with Fabricant both completely out of touch with reality. Get rid of Boris now football teams do it and put a caretaker manager in place until a suitable candidate can be found, the tories should do the same. Let’s hope that the first thing that the new leader does is cancel the white elephant that is HS2. I hope that people will remember the mistakes made and punish the tories at the next election which should be now.
@LJ agree with you. I noticed that. Nothing new though is it?
Just remember folks, that our PM supports sex pests and our MP supported Boris till the end.
What would you do if your son or Daughter had been groped by a drunken MP.?
One down… Fabricant has backed a loser and is vulnerable. He is probably marginalised within the Conservative parliamentary party given his sycophantic behaviour, outrageous statements in defensive of Boris and has a poor reputation with the public. He has to be up there with Dories and Rees-Mogg of having lost the plot in the last few days. Calling Pincher a victim was a new low even for him and roundly condemned. Basically he is toxic and represents all that is bad with the tories. Unfortunately he may not stand again given his “visionary” leader is no more. It would be so good to see him loose his seat but unfortunately I doubt we won’t have that satisfaction. Anyhow I am going to saviour the moment of Boris’ downfall and just laugh at Fabricant’s comment.
Boris is a liar and Fabricant is an idiot who recently suggested that it was ok to sexually assault someone (in defence of pervert Pincher) as long as both parties are drunk!!! Really?? Another quite disgraceful comment from our immature and out of touch MP. The sooner both he and Boris go the better.
Boris delivered on Brexit which others could accept the re-moaners along with the likes of the biased BBC simply couldn’t accept this fact. It’s been a witch hunt ever since Boris was the best imperfect PM this country has ever had. Now watch the back stabbers fight for positions and his help us if the Beergate muppet gets in power.
I am not bothered who my MP or PM is. I just want honesty, good morals, & a team leader who can do the job well & communicate. Its not rocket science!
The ultimate irony is that our MP is now a remainer.
Mr Mr why do roll out the same old tropes about biased BBC and left wing media… blah blah blah? Yawn…zzzz… The only person to blame for his downfall was Boris via his behaviour and constant lies to Parliament and his own ministers and MPs. Did you not listen to Savid Javid speech yesterday? I suggest you do and you will find the real reasons why Boris had to go. So called “remoaners” had no influence over Boris’ behaviour he dug his own hole and buried himself in it. Period, end of etc. etc.
So Boris is a visionary, well he didn’t see that coming did he? Only problem is I can’t see any one in that bunch capable of replacing him so we’ll probably get another buffoon! Rory Stewart was the only one in the last leadership battle who spoke with sense and logic but he’s quit politics.
Just heard Boris is having a post wedding party at Chequers. Nice work if you can get it.
There’s zero logic to people with MrMr’s views.
Theresa May would have delivered brexit if she’d been prepared to trash international law and as well, was a complete liar to boot.
Only the clown was prepared to trash our international standing and ruin the country and jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement.
And you’ll get another Tory fool to carry the deception on so you needn’t worry.
As regards the biased media and that rubbish, mr mr you really should stop listening to Hartley brewer, Wootton, farage, Fabricant, tiny Tom harwood etc…they’re acolytes. And you’ve been played. Try living in reality, it’s a lot less stressful and you’ll be a happier person.
@Denise – I couldn’t believe what you wrote so checked it & is true.
That explains his Chequers slip of the tongue in his terrible speech earlier.
So he’s clinging on for his posh wedding bash paid for at our expense.
Rotten to the core. He needs to go now.
Utter tosh, Fabrican’t. You supported a liar and scoundrel and thought your neighbouring MP was a victim. You have built a significant track record of awful decisions which have brought this constituency into disrepute. It’s a shame you will not resign but you do have the prospect of a peerage in Alexander’s leaving honours – if he remembers you!
