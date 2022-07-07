Boris Johnson has been described as a visionary who will be hard to replace by Lichfield’s MP.

A wave of Ministerial and Cabinet resignations have led to the decision by the Prime Minister to step down.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has continued to back Mr Johnson, but admitted his position had now become “untenable”.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“I regret that Boris Johnson has had to stand down. “He had my support to the very end, but with so many resignations from the Government and the haemorrhaging of confidence in him from within the wider Conservative Parliamentary Party, I can understand that he felt his position had become untenable. “Boris is a visionary and I have no doubt that without him we would not have achieved Brexit, initiated the very first Covid public vaccine programme in the world, or been the very first country to supply arms to Ukraine ahead of the Russian invasion. “He has never been frightened of making tough and bold decisions. “He will be hard to replace.” Michael Fabricant

The Prime Minister is expected to stay on in the role until a replacement is appointed later this year.

Mr Fabricant said he hoped the transition would be a smooth one.