The first Lichfield Pride event will take place in the city this weekend.

Based at The Duke of York pub, the event tomorrow (23rd July) and Sunday will also see other venues across the city centre marking the occasion with music and entertainment.

Lichfield Pride founder Leanne Giblin said:

“So many businesses have been showing their support by displaying Lichfield Pride window stickers and creating displays and flying flags. “We are delighted to be joined at the Duke of York by organisations such as Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Police, along with other charities traders and stallholders.” Leanne Giblin

Entry to the event is free. For more details, visit the Lichfield Pride Facebook page.