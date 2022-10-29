Chasetown saw their hopes of an extended run in the FA Trophy dashed by Marske United.

Things started brightly for The Scholars when they Luke Yates rattled the crossbar with a header from a Kris Taylor free kick inside the first three minutes.

But Marske started to take control of the game and twice home keeper Curtis Pond had to dash off his line to deny forwards.

Midway through the half, The Scholars were twice denied by defensive blocks. First, Dale Hopson charged down Oli Hayward, and then Jason Kennedy threw himself in front of a Mitch Botfield effort.

Just before the interval, Hayward fired goalwards and Ryan Catterick got down smartly to his left, with Jack Langston firing the rebound off target.

Chasetown kept the pressure on and debutant Joshua Simcox crossed for Langston whose shot was pushed into the path of Joey Butlin who couldn’t get enough purchase on the header and Catterick gathered easily.

Just short of the hour, the North Yorkshiremen took the lead. Connor Simpson’s first effort was blocked by Ryan Wynter and Simpson followed up to net from six yards.

Chasetown pushed for an equaliser as Yates fired from outside the box but the visiting keeper dived full length to his left to save.

With ten minutes left the visitors extended their lead. A Scholars attack broke down and Marske broke quickly with Simpson was on hand to add his second with a flick beyond Pond.

Yates almost reduced the deficit with a right footed strike from a wide angle that defender Curtis Round blocked for a corner with a last-ditch effort.