Labour is celebrating after winning a Lichfield District Council by-election.

Paul Taylor secured 318 votes in the Chasetown ward to beat the Conservative candidate Norma Bacon, who picked up 116 votes.

The result means the seat switches hands after it had previously been won by Samuel Tapper for the Tories in 2019 – with the by-election called following his resignation earlier this year.

Cllr Taylor said:

“I am incredibly humbled by the level of support I have received in Chasetown. “The margin of victory has to be a message that Chasetown and Burntwood expect to be heard – locally and nationally. “I promise to take that endorsement into every council meeting.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Lichfield District Council

The result also means Labour now hold both of the available district council seats in the Chasetown ward, with Cllr Taylor joining party colleague Cllr Darren Ennis in representing the area.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I look forward to welcoming Paul to the district council’s meeting in December. “Winning over 73% of the vote in the by-election is clearly a real vote of confidence in an excellent candidate and the Labour party in the district.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council