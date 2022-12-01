A new record shop has opened in Lichfield.
Stylus Records is based at Minster Pool Walk and offer new and used vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes.
A spokesperson said:
“We are a unique new record shop trading an extensive collection of music, including everything from rap to psychedelic rock.
“There will also be a listening station to find new sounds and themed events which will bring a community of music lovers together.
“The team can also provide a personalised service to help customers find new music that fits their tastes.”Stylus Records spokesperson