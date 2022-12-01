A new record shop has opened in Lichfield.

Stylus Records is based at Minster Pool Walk and offer new and used vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes.

A spokesperson said:

“We are a unique new record shop trading an extensive collection of music, including everything from rap to psychedelic rock.

“There will also be a listening station to find new sounds and themed events which will bring a community of music lovers together.

“The team can also provide a personalised service to help customers find new music that fits their tastes.”

Stylus Records spokesperson