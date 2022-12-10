Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded of the dangers of buying counterfeit toys this Christmas.

It comes as the list of the most in-demand items for children was released. They include toys from brands such as Lego, Hot Wheels, V-Tech and Play-doh.

But with people scrambling to get their hands on the in-demand gifts, Trading Standards officers from Staffordshire County Council are urging people not to be tempted by fakes.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards, said:

“This is a particularly busy time of year for criminals, counterfeiters and scammers and is why we’re reminding people of the risks of buying counterfeit goods. “There’s always a rush for the latest toys and gifts in the run up to Christmas and when they become difficult to get, people can be tempted to buy counterfeits, which is never a good idea. “This, coupled with the additional cost of living pressures that families are facing, can mean people may think they are getting a good deal, but the reality is that counterfeits are inferior or poor quality, not always made to safety standards and can pose safety risks. “You might think you’re getting a bargain if you opt for fakes but in the long term, you’ll end up out of pocket. Plus, counterfeiting helps fund organised crime and affects genuine traders, so please don’t be tempted and be vigilant when shopping.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report the sale of counterfeit goods on the Staffordshire Fight the Fakes helpline on 01785 330356.