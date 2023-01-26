Drivers are being reminded not to leave their cars unattended while defrosting windscreens after a theft in Burntwood.

It was taken at 7.35am on 23rd January from a driveway in Warren Road.

PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said the keys had been in the ignition at the time.

“The unknown suspects were seen pulling up to the property in what has been described as a small blue car. “We are urging drivers not to leave their car unattended when the keys are in the ignition no matter what – the thieves do not need a lot of time to steal vehicles like this and see them as easy access. “If you need to go back into the home for any reason then take the keys out the ignition, lock the vehicle and take them with you.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 90 of 23rd January.