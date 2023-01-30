A teenager from Lichfield has been arrested after an attempt to steal a motorbike in Burntwood.
Police were called to reports of two masked men trying car door handles at 1.50am on Saturday (28th January).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“They ran away when nearby officers turned up at the scene, but we caught up with one of them. He was carrying a bag with a number of items inside, including bolt and wire cutters.
“While searching the area, we also discovered that a motorbike chain had been cut off and a rucksack had been left behind containing a crowbar and rubber gloves.
“A 16-year-old boy, from Lichfield, was arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and going equipped for vehicle theft. He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson