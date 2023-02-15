Progress to redevelop Lichfield city centre has been criticised by a councillor.

Preparatory work began last week on the Birmingham Road Site which has sat empty since the failure of the long-awaited Friarsgate scheme.

Checks have been carried out to identify any potential contamination on the former Tempest Ford site, with the leader of Lichfield District Council saying the local authority was “pressing ahead” with the with redevelopment plans.

But Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward, said progress had been too slow, branding the recent works as “window dressing”.

“Cllr Doug Pullen says he is pressing ahead with plans for the redevelopment of Birmingham Road Site, but there has been glacial progress. He and the Conservative council needs to make things happen here. “I am on a task group on Lichfield District Council scrutinising this development and trying to get some progress. Let’s hope my pressure pays off and some real progress starts soon.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray has previously called for the council to get building on plans to create housing and flats on the site in order to help tackle the affordable housing crisis.

Independent Chadsmead representative Cllr Joanne Grange said her ward colleagues views on the site meant she hoped his calls for work to start went unheard.

“Let’s hope the pressure doesn’t pay off, because all I’ve heard is Cllr Ray’s desire to ram houses on the site. “I’d much rather the task group actually listened to people about what the site should be used for. If he listened, I very much doubt he’d hear a majority saying ‘yes please, more houses’, but instead he might hear the complete opposite. “In the absence of a compelling reason to do anything, doing nothing except turfing it, planting trees and leaving it as open space should be top of the list of things to do – but I guess that wouldn’t look good on anyone’s election leaflets.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Ray said his view was a realistic one on how the land would be used going forward.

“I appreciate that there is real sensitivity with the building of homes in the area, but I want to be honest and open with residents with my views on this. That does not mean that we should cram the site with houses. The site must be developed in a sympathetic way and with plenty of space. “I accept that there will be a number of homes on the Birmingham Road Site because without that the council will just not have the money to fund the things we want – anew bus station, public open space etc. Lichfield District Council owns the land and so the sales money all goes to Lichfield District Council. “Also and – most importantly – we must ensure that facilities are increased for the new homes being built such as GP surgeries and schools. “When I speak to residents they often tell me that they are not against new homes being built, but they are very concerned that the facilities are not sufficient to support them. I totally agree.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Grange said the need to pay for new facilities was a “circular argument”.