Preparatory works have taken place on the former Friarsgate site ahead of a potential redevelopment.

Much of the land – now rebranded the Birmingham Road Site by Lichfield District Council – has been left empty since the long-awaited project bit the dust after more than a decade of planning after it emerged funding was not available.

But local authority chiefs say work is now taking place in a bid to kickstart city centre redevelopment plans.

Specialists from environmental consultants Delta Simons were at the former Tempest Ford site – which was demolished as part of the failed Friarsgate scheme – and the former police station site on Frog Lane. They have been assessing conditions and ground water for potential contamination in order to identify any remedial work that may be required.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are pressing ahead with our plans for the redevelopment of the Birmingham Road Site. “It is a key area of the city centre, the gateway for visitors arriving by train, bus and coach and we are committed to transforming it into a vibrant, attractive place with new leisure facilities and accommodation. “The preparatory works this week are essential for the site’s redevelopment.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The works have included making shallow excavations, digging small trenches and taking core samples and soil samples.

No final decisions have been made on the Birmingham Road Site’s future, but the council is planning a mixed use scheme incorporating housing, retail and office space.