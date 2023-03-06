Chasetown face the prospect of a final at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium if they can make it through their Walsall Senior Cup semi-final.

The Scholars take on Tividale in the last four, with the winners squaring off against either Rushall Olympic or Boldmere St Michael’s in the final.

The Staffordshire FA has now confirmed the venue and date – 9th May – for the final.

The semi-final encounter will take place on 28th March.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire FA has also confirmed that The Scholars Ground will also be a final venue.

Chasetown’s ground will host the Sunday Premier Cup match between FC Gnosall and Hawkins Sports on 4th May.

Full details of all county cup finals are on the Staffordshire FA website.