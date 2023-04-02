A Lichfield bar and brasserie has confirmed it has called last orders for the final time.

The Bureau on Market Street said the decision had been made to shut for good today (2nd April).

In a statement on Facebook, owner Caroline Davis said the impact of cost increases and other challenges in recent years had left them with no alternative.

“Our lease is up in April and it was agreed that the business is no longer viable. “We reopened after lockdown with social distancing measures that made trade difficult but we were hanging on. “Fast forward to Christmas 2021 and a healthy diary full of bookings was destroyed by an indecisive Government who told people to ‘go out but don’t go out’ and introduced a ludicrous substantial meal policy. We lost around £40,000 that Christmas “Soaring costs, crippling rent debt and exorbitant energy bills left us struggling to hold on as 2022 was a disaster. “We were looking forward to a good summer trade we were then kicked in the shins when overnight scaffolding was erected around our neighbour, The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum. We were not consulted, so, with dust and bits of plaster falling on guests and in their food, our summer trade was destroyed and we were down nearly 50% on sales from 2021. “The business struggled on, but by January 2023 it was clear we couldn’t survive. “With other independent hospitality businesses in Lichfield it’s almost been a race to the bottom with prices and it’s not sustainable.” Caroline Davis

Despite the closure, Caroline said she hoped customers would continue to support the independent sector locally.