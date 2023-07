Chasetown have been handed a home draw in the FA Trophy.

Mark Swann’s men will welcome Sheepshead Dynamo in the first round qualifying on 9th September.

Their FA Cup journey this season will start with an away day though – and it could be against a near neighbour.

The Scholars will enter the competition at the preliminary round stage on 19th August where they will face either Boldmere St Michaels or Lichfield City.