Chasetown will be in familiar surroundings when they start their FA Cup journey this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men will travel to Boldmere St Michaels tomorrow (19th August) for the tie – a journey they are currently making to play their home fixtures while work is carried out to lay a new artificial surface at The Scholars Ground.

They will be hoping to continue their bright start to the season which has seen them win both of their opening league fixtures against Runcorn Linnets and Leek Town.

Boldmere booked their place in the tie with a last-gasp win over Lichfield City in the previous round, but will be hoping to kickstart their season having lost both league games so far.

Kick off at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground is at 3pm.