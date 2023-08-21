Chasetown will look to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them as they travel to Northwich.

The Scholars were beaten by Boldmere St Michaels over the weekend.

But having enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign with two wins from as many games, Mark Swann’s men will be looking to bounce back quickly.

Standing in their way will be a Northwich side who are without a win in the league so far after losing 6-2 against Kidsgrove Athletic on the opening day before following that up with a 0-0 draw at Stalybridge Celtic.

Kick-off at the Townfield Stadium tomorrow (22nd August) is at 7.45pm. Admission is £10 adults, £6 concessions, £1 for 12 to 17-year-olds and under 12s free.