One name has ruled himself out of the running to replace an MP who resigned after losing an appeal against a suspension from the House of Commons.

Christopher Pincher confirmed his departure from the Tamworth constituency, which covers Stonnall, Shenstone and Fazeley, earlier today (7th September).

He had already outlined his plans to step down at the next General Election, but the seat will now be contested in a by-election.

Eddie Hughes had previously been pencilled in as the Conservative candidate due to his current Walsall North seat disappearing in a boundary shake-up, even launching an online presence to promote his campaign.

But in a statement today, Mr Hughes said he will not contest any Tamworth by-election and would see out the term in his existing constituency.

He explained:

“I respect the MP for Tamworth’s decision to resign today and I understand there will now be a by-election. “However, as the sitting Member of Parliament for Walsall North I have a commitment to my constituents until the next General Election. “I look forward to continuing to represent the great people of Bloxwich, Willenhall and Walsall North.” Eddie Hughes

Mr Pincher resigned after a standards committee found he had groped two men in a London club.