A formal notice has been given for the by-election to replace Christopher Pincher.

The MP resigned after losing his appeal against a House of Commons suspension for groping two men in a London club.

A by-election to decide his replacement in the Tamworth constituency – which includes areas in Lichfield District such as Fazeley, Stonnall, Little Aston, Hopwas and Shenstone – will take place on 19th October.

People living in the constituency will begin to receive polling cards from 23rd September.

The deadline for residents living in the Tamworth constituency area to register to vote in the by-election is 3rd October if they are not already on the register or have recently moved. More information about how to register to vote is available here.

People are also reminded that they will need to bring an accepted form of photographic identification with them when they vote on polling day. Alternatively, they can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate before 5pm on 11th October..

The full list of candidates will be confirmed on 25th September.