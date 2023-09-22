Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Burntwood.

The incident happened in a lay-by on Ogley Hay Road at 2pm on Wednesday (20th September).

PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The driver of the vehicle had pulled over and lifted up their boot – during that small amount of time an unknown person has approached the vehicle, got into the car and drove away leaving the vehicle owner in the lay-by with the keys in hand.” PCSO Deryn Small

The car was a red, five-door Toyota saloon and was last seen heading towards Brownhills.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 394 of 20th September.