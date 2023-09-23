Chasetown saw their FA Trophy hopes ended by a defeat at Carlton Town.

The home side were quickly out of the blocks and earned themselves a penalty in the opening moments as Niall Davie converted from the spot after a foul by Scholars keeper Bradley Clarkson.

The visitors tried to hit back immediately and went close when Jack Langston smashed an effort against the post, before firing over the bar with another attempt shortly afterwards.

Marvellous Onabirakhanlen had a strike blocked by Felix Annan in the Carlton goal – and as Luke Yates tried to follow up, his effort was also saved.

The hosts doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when a corner was headed home against the run of play by Khyle Sargent.

Carlton showed their resilience in the second half, but Chasetown gave themselves hope 12 minutes from time when Ryan Nesbitt netted to make it 2-1.

In added time, the home side were reduced to ten men after a foul, but the resulting free kick from Langston failed to clear the wall.