Chasetown will have a new attacking option in their ranks when they welcome Stalybridge Celtic.

The Scholars have agreed a deal to bring in Danny Glover.

The forward has previously been with Port Vale, Rushall Olympic and Hednesford Town.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“We have all known for some time that we have lacked a top centre forward. “I have been in contact with Danny for a good while now and we have had to be patient to get our man.” Mark Swann

Glover will be available for the clash with Stalybridge tomorrow (4th November).

The game will be played at Boldmere St Michaels while work continues to install a new playing surface and carry out improvements at The Scholars Ground. Kick-off is at 3pm.