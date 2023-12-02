Chasetown came from behind against Witton Albion to win on their return to The Scholars Ground.

They were back home for the first time since April as work was carried out to install a new artificial playing surface.

The game took a while to come to life, but had a glimmer of sparkle in the 16th minute when Luke Yates hit a shot that thundered the crossbar.

Moments later Witton went close when Harry Brazell fired towards the far post, but the ball bounced just wide.

Five minutes before half time Chasetown almost took the lead when Ben Lund crossed for Ryan Shaw, only for Matt Lowton to deny him.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors deservedly took the lead when a corner dropped to Brazell who smashed the ball into the bottom corner via the glove of Matt Sargeant.

In front of a club record 1,842 league attendance, Chasetown levelled in the 51st minute with a superb solo goal from Johno Atherton as he wriggled into the box and fired beyond Oliver Martin.

On 62 minutes, Chasetown The Scholars were in front when a Kris Taylor corner fell to the feet of Ryan Shaw who hooked it beyond Martin.

Witton levelled on 77 though when Lowton finished in a crowded goalmouth.

But the homecoming celebrations were not to be spoiled though as Chasetown regained the lead almost immediately when Sam Wilding drilled home from 12 yards.