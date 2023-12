Chasetown will be hoping for more of the same as they travel to Hanley Town on Boxing Day.

The Scholars beat their opponents 3-0 in the cup earlier this month.

But they will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Runcorn Linnets at the weekend.

That loss leaves The Scholars 11th in the table – just a point ahead of this afternoon’s 14th placed opponents.

Kick-off at Hanley is at 3pm.