Chasetown travel to Witton Albion this weekend as they look to put a five game winless run behind them.

Mark Swann’s men will take on hosts who go into the game this afternoon (23rd March) with three victories in their last give outings to sit seventh in the table.

The Scholars will want a repeat fo the reverse fixture in December when they claimed all three points in a thrilling encounter thanks to goals from Jack Atherton and Ryan Shaw, as well as a 78th minute winner from Sam Wilding.

Three more points for Chasetown this afternoon could see them climb as high as ninth.

Kick-off is at 3pm.