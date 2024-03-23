A goal in each half condemned Chasetown to a defeat on the road at Witton Albion .

The hosts started brightly and had the visiting goal under early pressure including an effort touched onto the bar by James Wren.

Gradually The Scholars came into the game and two crosses from Carter Lycett eluded Max Chimenes and Luke Yates respectively.

The hosts regained the initiative and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Elliot Rokka stole in to fire beyond Wren.

Rokka went close to a second with a curling effort that was brilliantly palmed away by Wren for a corner.

Chasetown had a great opportunity to level at the start of the second half when Yates nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Danny Roberts, but could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

Witton doubled their advantage with ten minutes left when a quick counter attack allowed Harry Brazel to fire home from inside the penalty area.