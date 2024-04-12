Chasetown will head to Stalybridge Celtic this weekend in the hopes of continuing their positive upturn in form.

Max Chimenes’ opener and a brace from top goalscorer Jack Langston fired The Scholars to a 3-2 win over local rivals Hednesford Town in their Walsall Senior Cup semi-final bout in midweek.

The result means that Chasetown will face either Rushall Olympic or Lichfield City in the final, which will be played at Walsall FC’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.

However, Mark Swann’s men will now turn their attention back to their league campaign as they take on Stalybridge Celtic tomorrow (13th April).

The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat to Nantwich Town lost time out but still sit two places and three points ahead of Chasetown in tenth place.

A win by two goals or more for The Scholars – who have taken seven points from their previous three league games – could see them overtake Stalybridge on goal difference.