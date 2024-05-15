Lichfield Ladies captain Molly Stewart conceded that the best team won after her side’s unbeaten streak ended in heartbreaking fashion at Twickenham in the Papa Johns Cup final.

The city side led for much of a low-scoring thriller, but Old Albanian 2nds delivered a sucker-punch two minutes from time, snatching a 12-7 victory in the Women’s Intermediate final.

After defeating their opponents twice during the league season, defeat at Twickenham was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, but Stewart insisted her team should hold their heads up high.

“It’s not a nice feeling, our first loss of the season so we’re not feeling great, but Old Albanian really deserve it, they took it to us. “It was hot and horrible, we missed out on a few key things today and they punished us for it. “We all got some special t-shirts for the game and with a presentation which was really nice. It’s great to be a part of this team, we’re all so close. “We didn’t get the result today but we had a great season, so we need to keep our eyes on that.” Molly Stewart

A cagey first half saw just the one try scored, with Lichfield making the most of a two on one out wide as full-back Eleanor Udall set up wing Hattie Roberts to go over before Udall added the extras.

The second half was a similar story with very little to split the sides.

Old Albanian got themselves on the board when Emily Eves’ pinpoint cross kick found Madelene Vaughan-Johncey, but an unsuccessful conversion attempt left Lichfield a nose in front.

Then with just two minutes remaining, Old Albanian centre Lucy Lawford-Wilby struck, sneaking round the blind side undetected to dot down for a dramatic victory.

Stewart added:

“That’s the toughest game we’ve had all season, we’ve not experienced that – it wasn’t our day unfortunately. “We’ve beaten them twice already, but just couldn’t make it third time lucky. At least we’ve got our promotion and we’re going up so we’ve got to remember that and relish that.” Molly Stewart

