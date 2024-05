Time is running out for women and girls to sign up for trials for a new football team.

Chasetown FC will launch their women’s side next season.

They will be hosting a series of trial dates at The Scholars Ground as they look to put together their new squad:

2nd June – 2-4pm

12th June – 8-9.30pm

23rd June – 10-12pm

Prospective players must be aged over 16 and have until Monday (27th May) to register for the trials.

For more details visit the Chasetown FC website.