Goalkeeper Curtis Pond has rejoined Chasetown.

The popular number one had previously spent a number of seasons at The Scholars Ground before making the move to Hereford.

But the fans’ favourite has now decided to pull on the Chasetown shirt once again.

Manager Mark Swann told the club’s website:

“As soon as we knew that Pondy wouldn’t be staying at Hereford we were keen to talk to him. “He made it clear that we were his preferred club and I am happy that we have managed to secure his services once again. “Not only is he top goalkeeper but he is also a big character within the dressing room.” Mark Swann

Pond’s arrival follows the signing of Lichfield City defender Lewi Burnside.