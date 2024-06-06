An exhibition of walking frames “pimped up” by local schools and colleges is coming to Lichfield.

The event will be held at The Hub at St Mary’s from 28th June to 2nd July.

The free exhibition has been organised by Grace Cares, a local enterprise which refurbishes care equipment.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a chance to experience the sustainable creativity of the Pimp My Ride challenge and see how local schools and colleges have transformed frames into stunning works of art. “Visitors can cast a vote for their favourite design, with the winning entry picking up a £200 prize.” Grace Cares spokesperson