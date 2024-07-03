A vote for the Liberal Democrats will be a vote for a fair deal, their candidate in Lichfield has said.

Paul Ray made his comments on the eve of the General Election which will see seven candidates battle it out to become the area’s next MP.

The Liberal Democrat representative said his party would offer a fairer future for everyone.

“The country – as well as here in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages – is desperate for a change of direction away from this awful Conservative government. “But this election is more than about a change of government, it is about a change of direction. “As Liberal Democrats we stand for a fair deal for all, building a prosperous economy that provides opportunity for all, properly protecting our environment, and strong public services funded by a fair tax system.” Paul Ray

The Lib Dem candidate said the party’s position on key issues had resonated with voters on the campaign trail.

“Our policies to deal with the serious issues facing our country and community have really cut through. “These have included everyone having a legal right to see their GP within a week or 24 hours if it is urgent, working with other parties to fix our care system for good to take enormous pressure off the NHS, ending the scandal of sewage dumping in our rivers, and tackling our broken housing market by building 150,000 social homes each year. “A vote for the Liberal Democrats is for a fair deal – and for not being taken for granted.” Paul Ray

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour