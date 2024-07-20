LICHFIELD City will host Bromsgrove Sporting in their latest pre-season test.

Ivor Green’s men held out for a 1-0 win over Racing Club Warwick last time out.

Lichfield will now welcome a strong Bromsgrove Sporting side to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium today (20th July) in a bid to make it three wins from their last five friendly fixtures.

Following this weekend’s contest, Lichfield will host neighbours Chasetown on 27th July in their final pre-season game after their midweek fixture against Ashby was cancelled.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.