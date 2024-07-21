LICHFIELD City succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Bromsgrove Sporting in their latest pre-season contest.

Ivor Green’s men looked composed in their bid to return to full fitness, despite being unable to find their way through a battle-hardened Bromsgrove who compete two tiers above them.

Lichfield were forced onto the back foot as the first half unfolded, yet Callum Griffin had a shot blocked in front of goal as his City looked to hit back on the counter.

The visitors then nodded an effort just over the crossbar after 25 minutes, before Luke Childs cleared the ball off the line to keep the score level.

However, Bromsgrove struck from inside the area to take the lead with just minutes left of the first half.

A sliding challenge from Haines denied Sporting just after the break, before he broke down the other end of the pitch and forced the away keeper into a save from a tight angle.

Substitute Jordan Clement had a shot deflected away from goal, before the Rouslers centre-forward dragged his shot just past the left post with 20 minutes to go – but neither side could further impact the scoreline before full time.

Lichfield will be back in action next weekend as they welcome neighbours Chasetown to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.