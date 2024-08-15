MORE than a dozen local junior football teams will become part of Chasetown FC after a takeover was agreed.

Lichfield Mercia Juniors will become part of The Scholars Ground set up following “months of discussions” between the committees of both youth setups.

Chasetown Youth’s chairman Anthony Fawcett said:

“The acquisition includes around 17 teams spanning from under sevens to under 18s, contributing to around 60 teams for Chasetown Youth in the upcoming season. “Established in 2016, Lichfield Mercia Junior have made a significant impact on the local community. The club’s affiliation with The Friary School and other host venues will remain intact post-takeover. “The collaboration between Chasetown Youth and Lichfield Mercia Juniors promises to strengthen the youth football scene in the region.”