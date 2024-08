CHASETOWN supporters won’t need to travel far for their Bank Holiday football fix.

The Scholars make the short trip to Hednesford Town this afternoon (26th August).

Mark Swann’s men will be looking to build on their 3-0 win over Avro at the weekend.

Standing in their way will be a Pitmen side full of confidence after a 6-2 victory at Runcorn Linnets last time out.

Kick-off at Keys Park is at 3pm. For ticket details click here.