CHASETOWN’S FA Trophy campaign begins this weekend with a trip to Grimsby Borough.

The Scholars are unbeaten in their last two outings having overcome Avro and drawn at Hednesford Town over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Grimsby go into the game tomorrow (7th September) on the back of a 3-1 defeat in their last outing against Bradford Park Avenue.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.