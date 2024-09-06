A STAFF member at the National Memorial Arboretum is getting in the saddle for charity this weekend.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the Alrewas centre, is taking part in the Royal British Legion’s Pedal to Paris challenge.

The 52-year-old joined 70 riders who set off from London on Thursday (5th September). The group are expected to cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

Andy said:

“I like that the event is not a competition – it’s about riding alongside like-minded people. “I am a competitive person, but I don’t intend to be competitive during this event – except when it comes to the fundraising side of things.”

Andy has changed his fundraising target three times and is now hoping to achieve £8,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Teresa Greener, from the charity, said:

“It’s inspiring to see so many cyclists from all walks of life taking on this challenge and raising money for such an important cause. “We are so grateful to the riders who have been training hard and fundraising over the past few months, as well as our network of supporters who help ensure the Royal British Legion can continue supporting and celebrating our Armed Forces community.”

People can sponsor Andy via his online fundraising page.