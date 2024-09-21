CHASETOWN will take on local rivals Hednesford Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy this weekend.

The two sides were forced to settle for a point apiece when they met in the league earlier this season in front of a bumper crowd of 2,620 at Keys Park.

However, Jack Langston’s late winner from range proved the difference when The Scholars last faced off against The Pitmen in cup action – beating them 3-2 in the Walsall Senior Cup semi-final last season.

Mark Swann’s men go into the game off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Widnes in their latest Northern Premier League contest.

Meanwhile the hosts secured a place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup last time out with a 4-1 victory over Rugby.

Kick-off this afternoon (21st September) is at 3pm.