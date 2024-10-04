CHASETOWN will host Bromsgrove Sporting at The Scholars Ground this weekend for their FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round clash.

Mark Swann’s men will go head-to-head with a strong opposition who compete in the tier above them when they meet tomorrow afternoon (5th October) in a bid to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The Scholars secured a 2-1 win at Keys Park over Hednesford Town in the previous round and go into the game of the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Trafford.

Meanwhile, the visitors go into the fixture following three straight losses across both league and cup competitions.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.