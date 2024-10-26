CHASETOWN will welcome Belper Town in the FA Trophy.

Mark Swann’s men will host the Derbyshire visitors to The Scholars Ground this afternoon (26th October) as they aim to extend their run in the competition.

Belper compete at the same tier of the non-league pyramid as the hosts in the Northern Premier League East – and booked their place in the tie with a 3-1 win over Hinckley.

Meanwhile, the hosts go into the game off the back of a thrilling 3-2 league victory over Kidsgrove Athletic in midweek.

The Scholars defeated Bromsgrove Sporting and local rivals Hednesford Town to reach the competition’s First Round Proper.

Kick-off is at 3pm.