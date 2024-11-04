THE tenth anniversary of a memorial to World War One Sikh soldiers has been marked at a service in Alrewas.

Members of the community took part in the event at the National Memorial Arboretum yesterday (3rd November).

The service saw eulogies to some of the 124,000 who served, along with a reading from Cllr Sardul Marwa from Solihull Borough Council.

A tribute was also given to the memorial’s sculptor Mark Bibby who died last year.

Capt. Jay Singh-Sohal VR said:

“When we set out to create the memorial, we underestimated just how significant this would be for the Sikh community at large. “Since our creation a decade ago, we’re inspired more memorials to be created up and down the country as our community seeks to educate others about the bravery and valour of Sikhs in the past and the continued contribution of our vibrant community today. “Sikhs are distinct because of our turban-identity and so memorials commemorating Sikh service also help create awareness of our faith-based principles. “I hope, as we mark our tenth anniversary, that we continue to inspire others to be selfless and serve our country in uniform or otherwise.”

The memorial was funded through a grassroots campaign by the WW1 Sikh Memorial Fund which saw more than 200 people from across different faiths and backgrounds contribute.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Since its installation and dedication, the WW1 Sikh Memorial has proved incredibly valuable, increasing awareness of the contributions of Sikh Armed Forces personnel and helping us pass the baton of remembrance to the next generation.”