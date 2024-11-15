CHASETOWN will head to Alvechurch this weekend for their FA Trophy second round clash.

The Scholars will be back in action tomorrow (16th November) as they look to progress in the competition.

Mark Swann’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat to Vauxhall Motors in the league in midweek, but secured their place in this weekend’s tie with a penalty shootout victory over Belper Town last month.

Meanwhile, the hosts managed to secure a 1-0 victory on the road against Stourbridge in the previous round of the competition.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.