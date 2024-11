CHASETOWN welcome Stalybridge Celtic for their latest league clash this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men will return to The Scholars Ground tomorrow (23rd November) for their latest league clash.

Chasetown bowed out of the FA Trophy on penalties away at Alvechurch in their previous outing.

Meanwhile Stalybridge – who sit one place above the hosts in eighth – come out in top of a seven-goal thriller with a 4-3 win over Hednesford Town.

Kick-off is at 3pm.