A CAMPAIGN calling for more trains between Lichfield and Birmingham has been backed by a local MP.

The Cross City Line currently has two West Midlands Railway trains per hour between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.

The figure had previously been four before the pandemic, but that level of service to stations in Lichfield and Shenstone has yet to return.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson has met with Paul Butters from Midlands Connect to discuss the need to grow public transport options for local residents as part of a wider effort to improve rail connectivity.

Mr Robertson said:

“I support the Midlands Rail Hub and will be working with Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, and West Midlands Trains to deliver more services between Lichfield and Birmingham. “From speaking to constituents, I know that the Cross City Line is incredibly busy. This line had a four trains per hour service before the pandemic, but now there are just two per hour. “This makes it more difficult for people in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages to travel to Birmingham and means trains can be overcrowded and uncomfortable at peak times. “In order to get more people on the network we need to provide a better service for them and that’s what I’m pushing for.”

Analysis from Midlands Connect shows that an upgraded Cross City Line could deliver an extra five million seats every year as well as giving a boost to the jobs market.

Mr Butters said:

“It was great to meet with Dave and speak to him about our work and our flagship project, the Midlands Rail Hub. “We outlined how the scheme could benefit Lichfield and improve local services for residents and commuters. “We are delighted that he is supporting the Midlands Rail Hub and hearing how five million extra seats on the Cross City Line could deliver better and more frequent services.”