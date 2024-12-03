CHASETOWN will welcome Atherton Collieries in their latest league test.

Mark Swann’s men will be back in action under the lights at The Scholars Ground this evening (3rd December) as they bid to climb into the top six.

Goals from Joe Dunne, Joey Buckley and a Danny Glover penalty saw The Scholars breeze past Wythenshawe in their previous Northern Premier League West outing at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Atherton go into the game off the back of an enthralling 3-2 victory over Vauxhall Motors.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.