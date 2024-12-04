TRIALS are being held for young footballers as part of Chasetown FC’s youth development programme.

They will take place on 2nd January 2025 for under 12, under 14, under 18 and under 23 age group players.

A spokesperson said:

“We offer a professional coaching environment and a player-centred culture with a pathway to semi-professional senior football and a progressive and enjoyable environment to learn and improve.”

People can register their interest online or email media@chasetownfc.co.uk for more details.